WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Some Middle Georgia residents are left picking up the pieces, after the impact of Hurricane Sally.

“I cried. I was very tearful, I cried, yes,” said resident Arthur Massey.

Massey says he fell asleep on his back porch. When he awoke around 4:30 Thursday morning, nearly six inches of water flooded his home.

“Things were plugged up, and I even unplugged things thinking this isn’t a smart thing to do. But I was thinking safety,” Massey said.

Elizabeth Morton says she and her husband evacuated their home around that time.

“The water came right in all through the house. Through the front, the back, everywhere,” she said.

The backyards along Leisure Lake Drive have beautiful landscaping. But after Thursday morning’s flooding, the properties look like a lake.

“Trash, tree limbs, anything you can think of,” Morton said.

The floodgates opened

Houston County EMA Director Christopher Stoner says all the floodgates from the Leisure Lake dam were open, causing massive property damage.

“Unfortunately, just the amount of water we had this morning was too much for that to handle — as far as discharging,” said Stoner.

According to Stoner, the Red Cross provided help to those in need. He says no one reported any injuries but urges people not to drive or walk through flooded areas.

“[This can] cause vehicles to stall out in the middle of the water. [Some] drivers were able to self-rescue and walk to safety,” said Stoner.

Both Massey and Morton have lived in their homes for less than a year and do not have renters insurance. Now, the neighbors say they have to start over.

Stoner says the area hasn’t flooded like this since 1994 after Tropical Storm Alberto.