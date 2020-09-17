Juvenile strikes Monroe County teacher in chest, faces battery charges

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On Wednesday, Monroe County deputies responded to an assault call at the Monroe County Achievement Center.
When deputies arrived, they say they discovered that a 14-year-old boy struck a teacher in the chest.
Deputies arrested the juvenile and contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice. However, the DJJ advised deputies that they could not take the juvenile into custody because of their point system.
Charges for the juvenile
Authorities turned the juvenile over to his mother. He faces one count of Simple Battery.