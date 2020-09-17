Monroe County floods, road collapses, closures due to Tropical Storm Sally

|
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Tropical Storm Sally makes its way through the Southeast, many Middle Georgia counties are cleaning the remnants.
Heavy rainfalls caused flooding and collapsed roads in Monroe County.
Public Information Officer Richard Dumas urges drivers to avoid county roads. He says crews have been working to repair damages.
“They’re used to this kind of thing, so it’s not the first time this year we had roads washed out,” Dumas said. “So they know what they need to do with the gravel and the refill of the dirt.”
Road Closures
- Ebenezer Road
- Montpelier Springs Road
- Treadwell Road
- English Road
- North Rivoli Farms Drive
- Old Brent Road
Dumas says it may take more time than expected to make repairs due to the amount of damage on some streets.
“I’m sure some of the employees will be released throughout other parts of the county. And those roads can be fixed within a day or two depending on quickly the water recedes,” Dumas said. “The one in English is going to be a challenge, that one could be blocked for a little while.”
The Monroe County Board of Commissioners and the Emergency Management Agency will continue to update residents on Facebook and their website.
Also, officials evacuated the lower High Falls State Park campground due to flooding and rising water levels. Currently, campers staying at the site are being relocated to higher ground within the park.