Washington County crews addressing washed out roads from heavy rainfall

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crews in Washington County are dealing with flooding and washed out roadways.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, Highway 24 experienced a washout between Sandersville and Davisboro. A GDOT-East Twitter posts reports massive rainfall from Hurricane Sally caused pipe failure and washed out portions of the highway.
GDOT also reports issues with Highway 24 between Tanner and Davisboro where there is a major roadway washout and a shoulder issue.
Long-term detours are in place while crews work on fixing the situation.
The Washington County School District also had to cancel in person classes Thursday due to weather-related issues.
