Washington County crews addressing washed out roads from heavy rainfall

GDOT reports massive rainfall from Hurricane Sally caused pipe failure and washed out portions of Highway 24.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
5
Listen to the content of this post:

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crews in Washington County are dealing with flooding and washed out roadways.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, Highway 24 experienced a washout between Sandersville and Davisboro. A GDOT-East Twitter posts reports massive rainfall from Hurricane Sally caused pipe failure and washed out portions of the highway.

GDOT also reports issues with Highway 24 between Tanner and Davisboro where there is a major roadway washout and a shoulder issue.

Long-term detours are in place while crews work on fixing the situation.

The Washington County School District also had to cancel in person classes Thursday due to weather-related issues.

GDOT East: Washington County Georgia Highway 24
Previous articleMonroe County floods, road collapses, closures due to Tropical Storm Sally
Next articleMercer professors receive one million dollar grant to address opioid overdoses
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.