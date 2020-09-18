Angie’s List Report: Home Energy Audits

Listen to the content of this post:

We all have a fall to-do list clean the gutters, mow one last time, and put away the patio furniture. So, why not add lowering your utility bills to that list.

In this segment of Angie’s List Report, Angie Hicks says a home energy audit can help you do just that.

“A home energy audit is a room-by-room review to see how efficiently your home uses energy,” said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angie’s List. “Knowing where your house is losing heat will help you decide what updates to make, which will help you stay more comfortable and save you money.”

As part of your energy audit, your auditor will review your utility bills — and also do an inspection at your home.

There are a few key pieces you will want to make sure are included in that portion of the audit.

“The Department of Energy recommends having a thermographic inspection done as a part of your energy audit,” Angie said. “That will use infrared technology to identify where heat is escaping from your house and will also show you where you need extra insulation.”

The images can be taken during portions of the audit that will help identify gaps in the insulation of your walls and attic, as well as leaks in your home’s exterior.

“The Department of Energy also recommends a calibrated blower door test which will determine how airtight your house is and if you need to have additional sealing put around doors and windows,” Angie said.

With both of those pieces included, your auditor can then give very specific, tailored suggestions about changes you can make such as where to add insulation and which areas of your home aren’t properly sealed. Making those suggested changes can save you money, year-round.

“According to the Department of Energy, you could save up to 30% on your utility bills if you make the upgrades required in an energy audit,” Angie said.

Some states have rebates or discounts for having an energy audit performed, saving you additional money.