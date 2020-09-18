|
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Regional Crimestoppers is offering a minimum $5,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest of those responsible for the Fort Valley shootings that happened on Sunday.
According to a Crimestoppers news release, the shooting occurred on Hinton and Miller Street in Fort Valley.
Also, anonymous donors will fund the reward — according to the news release.
Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330 or visit crimestop.us.