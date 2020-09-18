Crimestoppers offers $5000 reward for info on shooting suspects

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Regional Crimestoppers is offering a minimum $5,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest of those responsible for the Fort Valley shootings that happened on Sunday. 

According to a Crimestoppers news release, the shooting occurred on Hinton and Miller Street in Fort Valley.

Also, anonymous donors will fund the reward — according to the news release.

Crimestoppers 

If you have any information about this incident, call Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330 or visit crimestop.us.