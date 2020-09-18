Dublin High School football team quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

|
Listen to the content of this post:
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin High School football team has entered into quarantine. This is according to a news release from the Dublin City Schools system.
Due to COVID-19 exposure within the school system, officials are taking caution.
In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams said:
“This is an unfortunate set of circumstances, but safety must be a first priority.”
From the South Central Health District
South Central Health District urges those in close contact to quarantine for 14 days after the last contact. Also, all infected individuals must quarantine 10 days from the symptom onset.