Human skull found on property in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A human skull was found on a property in Macon Friday evening.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 1218 Lake Valley Road just after 6:30 p.m. The call came in from someone doing work for the property owner. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed the remains was that of a human skull.
The skull will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab to be examined in attempt to determine the identity of the person.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.