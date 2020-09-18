Joint Task Force investigates Houston County missing person

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Joint Task Force was formed Wednesday, to search for a missing man from Houston County.
On September 5, an abandoned vehicle was found on a dirt road by a someone in Crawford County. It was later identified as 35-year-old Jesus Mancilla-Velez’ vehicle.
Jesus Mancilla – Missing Person Flyer
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Peach County Sheriff’s Office, the Byron Police Department and Fort Valley Police Department initiated a missing person investigation. Before leading the task force, the GBI was assisting with processing the vehicle and Mancilla-Velez’s residence.
There have been extensive efforts to locate Mancilla-Velez. The joint task force will expand the search in Houston, Peach and Crawford Counties.
The task force includes the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, the Byron Police Department and the Fort Valley Police Department.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477 or https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.