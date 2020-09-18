Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections to add early voting sites

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections has added two new early voting polling sites.
Henry Ficklin — MBC BOE Board Member representing the Democratic Party — says that board members met on Thursday to discuss a number of issues.
Ficklin says that among those issues was early voting on Sundays, which was voted down by the board.
Early voting sites and hours
The board added the following early voting sites:
- Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center
- 132 Willie Smokie Glover Dr, Macon, GA 31201
- (478) 803-4152
- Theron Ussery Park Community Center
- 815 N Macon Park Dr, Macon, GA 31210
- (478) 477-8526
Voters can also cast their early ballots at the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections.
Early voting starts October 12 and ends on October 30.
Hours for early voting are from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday voting happens on October 24 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.