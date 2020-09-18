Middle Georgia gets that fall feeling this weekend

Listen to the content of this post:

It is finally here fellow fall lovers! We will be getting our first taste of fall this weekend as high pressure begins to take over from Sally this weekend.

Highs will be staying in the middle and low 70’s through the weekend. Breezy conditions will stick around, but we will slowly see the cloudy conditions releasing their grip over the southeast.



Not only will we get a prolonged break from the heat, but we will also be seeing our humidity back off.

Beginning Saturday afternoon, dry air will filter into Middle GA and should hang around through the middle of next week.



So we got the good news out of the way…now we turn to the tropics. Clearly somebody must have given the Atlantic a Monster Energy or something because we have seen 3 systems reach tropical storm strength just today!



The only one of these that could impact Middle Georgia within the next 7 days is TS Beta (because yeah, we are in the Greek alphabet now).

Forecast to make landfall on the Texas coast this system could bring flooding rains to the Texas coast and possibly the Louisiana coast, where they are still recovering from Hurricane Laura.

Based on a few models it looks like Beta will get picked up by a cold front and push into Middle Georgia by the end of the week as rain and maybe some storms.



So yeah, get out and enjoy the weekend! The first day of Fall is Tuesday and will lead to a decent warm up back to the 80’s (still well below normal for this time of year).