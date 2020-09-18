Peach County residents frustrated after flood damages

Listen to the content of this post:

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Peach County resident is voicing their frustration after flood damages on her property.

For three years Millicent Singh and Will Duke have made several complaints about flooding issues after heavy rainfall. They say the city of Fort Valley, Peach County, and the Georgia Department of Transportation have not fixed the problem.

“We tried to call the city to let them know what’s going on its never straightforward answers,” Singh said. “You can never get any results it’s always passing the buck.”

Both say culverts used to collect wastewater from Highway 49 are not reliable, because there’s no access to a draining system.

“The Georgia Department of Transportation with the eminent domain took so much of our property and they raised the road level,” Faye Singh said.

“A lot of components that work on are very expensive and we can’t have water standing on these gearboxes and electric motors and stuff that we have to rebuild,” Will Duke said.

Due to the on-going problem, it has caused the property to flood several times and cost thousands of dollars to fix. Duke says the flood water can rise so high, you can quote “swim or ride a jet ski the property”.

“You can pretty much do the backstroke out here in at least three to four feet of water in this parking lot when it floods,” Duke said.

41NBC reached out to Public Works and Peach County about the complaint process, but have not received an answer. The Georgia Department of Transportation has been made aware of the concern.

In a statement from the Georgia Department of Transportation, the Area Maintenance Engineer met with Singh Thursday, to discuss the problem. A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, to discuss the assessment and plan on how to fix the issue.