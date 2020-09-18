Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

WASHINGTON (AP) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says. She was 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up