Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo courtesy of MGN.
WASHINGTON (AP) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says. She was 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says.