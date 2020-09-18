UPDATE (Friday, September 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 18, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/18/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 302,737 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 18.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 991 5339.15 26 89
Atkinson 434 5210.08 3 56
Bacon 585 5129.78 10 45
Baker 75 2406.93 3 17
Baldwin 2020 4546.68 55 149
Banks 460 2302.07 7 62
Barrow 2054 2377.78 44 231
Bartow 2779 2508.78 81 269
Ben Hill 729 4379.69 20 78
Berrien 430 2230.75 11 20
Bibb 5919 3890.24 156 824
Bleckley 421 3279.33 19 25
Brantley 334 1739.4 9 32
Brooks 510 3242.83 27 55
Bryan 1046 2672.66 11 77
Bulloch 2741 3449.23 25 128
Burke 756 3383.76 9 82
Butts 623 2474.78 41 52
Calhoun 232 3672.63 7 45
Camden 1208 2240.19 7 48
Candler 406 3746.42 17 27
Carroll 2606 2169.52 63 151
Catoosa 1079 1568.98 16 72
Charlton 608 4588.33 6 22
Chatham 8010 2741.5 145 740
Chattahoochee 1613 15006.05 1 13
Chattooga 709 2862.8 12 50
Cherokee 5712 2142.4 90 474
Clarke 4821 3714.78 41 202
Clay 120 4203.15 2 9
Clayton 7024 2304.17 156 645
Clinch 355 5333.53 6 27
Cobb 18941 2395.81 419 1704
Coffee 1963 4560.66 42 292
Colquitt 1898 4181.26 33 152
Columbia 3598 2268.16 56 176
Cook 538 3085.39 12 55
Coweta 2483 1633.54 40 121
Crawford 165 1349.36 4 26
Crisp 529 2373.37 17 69
Dade 266 1645.84 4 19
Dawson 776 2871.84 6 73
Decatur 1087 4129.63 26 83
DeKalb 17907 2257.7 346 2018
Dodge 389 1908.27 11 36
Dooly 320 2388.06 14 50
Dougherty 3100 3448.08 182 629
Douglas 3423 2253.37 70 396
Early 459 4523.95 32 37
Echols 238 5996.47 2 9
Effingham 1338 2089.78 22 87
Elbert 591 3119.56 3 36
Emanuel 970 4279.92 28 74
Evans 409 3827.08 6 32
Fannin 579 2199.85 10 43
Fayette 1725 1467.54 48 97
Floyd 2902 2904.44 39 218
Forsyth 3665 1451.44 42 303
Franklin 698 2991.98 11 55
Fulton 26778 2436.18 563 2326
Gilmer 792 2520.93 11 76
Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4
Glynn 3400 3951.33 92 270
Gordon 1751 3016.42 35 109
Grady 738 3007.33 21 90
Greene 490 2617.94 23 54
Gwinnett 26403 2718.75 388 2608
Habersham 1531 3342.79 65 202
Hall 8634 4184.17 143 924
Hancock 386 4711.34 41 63
Haralson 425 1383.37 8 26
Harris 771 2221.13 21 84
Hart 482 1846.25 12 60
Heard 188 1519.81 5 14
Henry 4895 2040.72 96 194
Houston 3002 1911.63 76 360
Irwin 278 2947.1 4 35
Jackson 1855 2483.27 30 151
Jasper 209 1471.93 4 20
Jeff Davis 699 4614.47 18 45
Jefferson 764 4989.22 23 74
Jenkins 392 4570.9 29 62
Johnson 410 4243.87 22 55
Jones 523 1829.25 8 45
Lamar 350 1809.07 17 38
Lanier 292 2820.98 5 15
Laurens 1557 3292.03 62 131
Lee 689 2298.89 25 101
Liberty 1050 1696.17 22 106
Lincoln 206 2535.38 7 24
Long 226 1134.82 3 18
Lowndes 3786 3211.8 76 190
Lumpkin 850 2514.64 13 85
Macon 226 1740.07 10 46
Madison 657 2177.15 8 52
Marion 185 2230.8 8 20
McDuffie 571 2643.89 13 67
McIntosh 280 1922.15 7 28
Meriwether 530 2521.41 12 69
Miller 240 4163.78 1 10
Mitchell 770 3491.11 45 142
Monroe 654 2358.71 46 81
Montgomery 287 3111.45 5 21
Morgan 467 2440.17 2 34
Murray 782 1942.33 5 47
Muscogee 5831 3042.91 160 640
Newton 2501 2226 80 256
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16567 0 147 608
Oconee 704 1686.75 25 59
Oglethorpe 310 2034.12 11 44
Paulding 2693 1560.78 47 139
Peach 648 2367.12 20 100
Pickens 592 1765.58 10 55
Pierce 587 3003.33 17 77
Pike 305 1617.18 9 27
Polk 1387 3189.83 17 95
Pulaski 304 2790.78 13 37
Putnam 673 3075.17 23 70
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 317 1866.24 7 43
Randolph 331 4900.8 28 55
Richmond 6780 3352.45 150 544
Rockdale 1792 1887.11 34 211
Schley 104 1971.56 2 15
Screven 362 2604.32 9 41
Seminole 338 4152.33 9 23
Spalding 1273 1841.99 55 179
Stephens 966 3669.1 32 103
Stewart 462 7537.93 13 79
Sumter 918 3122.56 60 194
Talbot 158 2565.77 5 22
Taliaferro 20 1225.49 0 1
Tattnall 769 3026.25 9 56
Taylor 201 2525.76 8 30
Telfair 376 2403.48 16 39
Terrell 325 3838.43 31 74
Thomas 1465 3297.25 58 163
Tift 1661 4068.09 56 217
Toombs 1270 4706.67 42 95
Towns 284 2359.98 8 37
Treutlen 244 3573 7 25
Troup 2739 3889.85 93 304
Turner 289 3578.5 22 48
Twiggs 182 2250.8 7 43
Union 649 2561.67 17 74
Unknown 2465 0 4 62
Upson 743 2827.57 59 76
Walker 1403 2015.52 29 70
Walton 1719 1794.1 52 168
Ware 1456 4061.03 53 169
Warren 131 2514.4 5 23
Washington 652 3211.51 7 47
Wayne 1081 3606.46 27 99
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 322 4071.31 11 19
White 710 2235.66 17 91
Whitfield 4405 4208.38 60 234
Wilcox 240 2730.38 20 50
Wilkes 257 2566.41 4 29
Wilkinson 328 3677.54 17 59
Worth 519 2576.71 29 87
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,995,310 (2,701,952 reported molecular tests; 293,358 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 302,737* (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,203 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,537 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, September 18, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

