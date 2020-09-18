Veterans hosts Jones County Friday in the End Zone’s Game of the Week

Listen to the content of this post:

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County travels to Freedom Field to face the Veterans Warhawks in Week 3 of the End Zone’s Game of the Week.

The Greyhounds are looking to avoid starting their season 0-3. They lost to Grayson, 51-13, in their season opener. Then fell to North Gwinnett, 44-21, last week.

“We have to go play hard and finish, and just do all the little things right,” said Jones County head football coach Mike Chastain. “Obviously, even though we played a really good team the last two weeks. There are still a lot of things we didn’t do right. We just have to keep getting better and doing things the right way.”

The Greyhounds have already tied the amount of losses from last year. They went 12-2 overall in 2019, and didn’t lose a game until the last game of the regular season.

Jones County didn’t lose again until they met Buford in the semifinals.

It’s still early in the season, but coach Chastain says he’s simply focused on getting better each week.

“Us getting better. Us fixing our problems. Earlier in the year, that’s what it’s all about. We get into all the scheme stuff later on down the road, and we’re constantly just trying to do what we do good and put our guys in a position to be successful.”

The Warhawks won their first two games of the season, beating Northside in their season-opener and West Laurens last week.

They’ve held their opponents to just seven points in those two wins.

Head coach Milan Turner says he’s proud of this group, especially the seniors.

“Our seniors have been a big part of our success,” said Turner. “Their leadership. And then the buy-in. Just everybody. In the zoom meetings all spring and the summer workouts. And this fall. Just really, really proud of the buy-in and the hard work.”

Though Jones County is off to an 0-2 start, the Warkhawks aren’t taking the Greyhounds lightly.

“Tremendous coaching staff. They’re well coached in all phases: offense, defense, special teams, so they’re definitely a tremendous challenge for us” coach Turner said. “We’re going to have to go in there and play our best to give us an opportunity to be successful. We know that, so we have to have that preparation all week and then go out and execute Friday night.”