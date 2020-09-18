Washington County family homeless after impact of Hurricane Sally

Listen to the content of this post:

DAVISBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One Washington County family lost their home after the impact of Hurricane Sally.

Thursday morning’s flooding affected the City of Davisboro and the home of a family.

“My house is being condemned, it’s uninhabitable. We won’t be able to live there so now,” resident Nicole Young said.

Currently, Young and her two daughters stay in a motel. She says two to three inches of water began flowing into her home around 3 a.m. Thursday.

“The foundation is gone. So it’s like a house floating on air,” shared Young.

Young says as the water continued rising, she became concerned about the safety of her family. Another concern was her disability.

“They had to pick me up out of my wheelchair to put me in the truck to get me out of the water,” Young said.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says Sally impacted the eastern part of the county with 13 inches of rain within a few hours.

“[At] Swamp Creek which runs right in the middle of town, the waters were rising,” said Sheriff Cochran.

Sheriff Cochran says the department received multiple calls about the washing away of roads and cars. He also says high rising water caused a train derailment.

“A construction worker was there doing some work and had a heart attack and was not able to survive,” said Cochran.

According to the Sheriff, the water has receded and residents are cleaning up the debris.

As for Young, she says her family will remain positive and look for a new wheelchair-accessible home.

“I have to take the good with the bad. Nobody got hurt. Nobody died. So we were lucky on that end,” Young said.

How to help the Young family

To help the family, click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe account.