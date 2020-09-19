UPDATE (Saturday, September 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 19, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/19/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 305,021 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 19.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1001 5393.03 26 89
Atkinson 435 5222.09 3 56
Bacon 589 5164.85 10 45
Baker 78 2503.21 3 17
Baldwin 2048 4609.71 55 151
Banks 467 2337.1 7 64
Barrow 2079 2406.72 46 233
Bartow 2790 2518.71 82 272
Ben Hill 736 4421.75 20 79
Berrien 438 2272.26 11 20
Bibb 5941 3904.7 157 829
Bleckley 425 3310.48 19 25
Brantley 341 1775.86 10 32
Brooks 510 3242.83 27 55
Bryan 1055 2695.66 11 75
Bulloch 2758 3470.62 25 129
Burke 760 3401.67 9 82
Butts 625 2482.72 42 52
Calhoun 233 3688.46 7 45
Camden 1227 2275.42 7 50
Candler 412 3801.79 17 28
Carroll 2624 2184.5 63 151
Catoosa 1096 1593.7 17 74
Charlton 610 4603.43 6 22
Chatham 8074 2763.4 146 739
Chattahoochee 1622 15089.78 1 13
Chattooga 714 2882.98 12 50
Cherokee 5738 2152.15 91 474
Clarke 4855 3740.98 41 203
Clay 120 4203.15 2 9
Clayton 7010 2299.58 158 647
Clinch 362 5438.7 6 27
Cobb 19000 2403.27 421 1709
Coffee 1976 4590.86 43 292
Colquitt 1905 4196.68 33 153
Columbia 3617 2280.13 57 178
Cook 540 3096.86 12 57
Coweta 2499 1644.07 41 122
Crawford 165 1349.36 4 25
Crisp 529 2373.37 17 69
Dade 271 1676.77 5 20
Dawson 790 2923.65 6 73
Decatur 1100 4179.01 27 83
DeKalb 18006 2270.18 349 2027
Dodge 392 1922.98 11 37
Dooly 322 2402.99 14 50
Dougherty 3122 3472.55 182 632
Douglas 3432 2259.29 70 397
Early 465 4583.09 32 37
Echols 239 6021.67 2 9
Effingham 1365 2131.95 23 89
Elbert 594 3135.39 3 37
Emanuel 978 4315.21 29 74
Evans 412 3855.15 6 32
Fannin 594 2256.84 12 44
Fayette 1734 1475.19 49 97
Floyd 2963 2965.49 40 219
Forsyth 3705 1467.29 42 304
Franklin 709 3039.14 11 55
Fulton 26910 2448.19 564 2335
Gilmer 792 2520.93 11 76
Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4
Glynn 3408 3960.63 94 273
Gordon 1778 3062.93 36 110
Grady 749 3052.16 21 90
Greene 492 2628.63 23 54
Gwinnett 26550 2733.89 391 2615
Habersham 1553 3390.83 66 207
Hall 8757 4243.78 143 927
Hancock 386 4711.34 41 63
Haralson 433 1409.41 8 26
Harris 774 2229.78 21 85
Hart 483 1850.08 13 61
Heard 189 1527.89 5 14
Henry 4947 2062.4 98 196
Houston 3027 1927.55 77 364
Irwin 283 3000.11 4 35
Jackson 1874 2508.7 30 152
Jasper 209 1471.93 4 20
Jeff Davis 702 4634.28 19 45
Jefferson 767 5008.82 23 74
Jenkins 396 4617.54 29 62
Johnson 410 4243.87 22 55
Jones 528 1846.73 8 46
Lamar 350 1809.07 17 38
Lanier 292 2820.98 5 15
Laurens 1578 3336.43 62 132
Lee 690 2302.23 25 102
Liberty 1060 1712.33 22 106
Lincoln 207 2547.69 7 24
Long 230 1154.91 3 18
Lowndes 3803 3226.22 76 192
Lumpkin 872 2579.73 14 88
Macon 227 1747.77 10 46
Madison 659 2183.78 8 54
Marion 185 2230.8 8 20
McDuffie 579 2680.93 13 67
McIntosh 282 1935.88 7 28
Meriwether 532 2530.92 12 69
Miller 241 4181.12 1 10
Mitchell 775 3513.78 45 142
Monroe 656 2365.92 48 81
Montgomery 291 3154.81 5 21
Morgan 468 2445.4 2 34
Murray 793 1969.65 5 50
Muscogee 5849 3052.3 162 643
Newton 2519 2242.02 80 257
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16962 0 149 614
Oconee 706 1691.54 26 59
Oglethorpe 314 2060.37 11 44
Paulding 2707 1568.89 49 139
Peach 655 2392.69 21 101
Pickens 600 1789.44 10 55
Pierce 589 3013.56 17 77
Pike 311 1648.99 9 27
Polk 1396 3210.52 17 95
Pulaski 310 2845.86 13 37
Putnam 674 3079.73 23 70
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 316 1860.36 7 43
Randolph 331 4900.8 28 55
Richmond 6834 3379.15 152 547
Rockdale 1806 1901.85 35 212
Schley 104 1971.56 2 15
Screven 372 2676.26 9 41
Seminole 343 4213.76 9 23
Spalding 1278 1849.23 56 181
Stephens 992 3767.85 33 103
Stewart 462 7537.93 13 79
Sumter 918 3122.56 60 194
Talbot 158 2565.77 5 22
Taliaferro 21 1286.76 0 2
Tattnall 779 3065.6 9 58
Taylor 204 2563.46 9 30
Telfair 377 2409.87 17 39
Terrell 326 3850.24 31 74
Thomas 1471 3310.75 58 164
Tift 1688 4134.22 56 218
Toombs 1277 4732.61 43 97
Towns 297 2468.01 8 37
Treutlen 244 3573 8 25
Troup 2752 3908.31 93 304
Turner 292 3615.65 22 48
Twiggs 183 2263.17 7 44
Union 660 2605.09 17 74
Unknown 2399 0 5 62
Upson 749 2850.4 59 76
Walker 1426 2048.56 29 74
Walton 1733 1808.71 52 169
Ware 1461 4074.97 53 169
Warren 131 2514.4 5 23
Washington 650 3201.66 8 47
Wayne 1087 3626.48 27 99
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 322 4071.31 11 19
White 721 2270.29 17 92
Whitfield 4436 4238 60 236
Wilcox 243 2764.51 20 50
Wilkes 259 2586.38 4 29
Wilkinson 332 3722.39 17 59
Worth 520 2581.67 29 87
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,029,859 (2,735,389 reported molecular tests; 294,470 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 305,021* (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,338 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,599 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

