Man involved in I-75 crash in Monroe County runs into traffic, dies

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a two car crash where one of the people involved ran into interstate traffic.
According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Sunday night at 9:40 on I-75 North near Johnstonville Road.
Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a man rear ended an off duty Glynn County Police Officer’s car. The man got out of the car and attacked the officer. The officer defended himself.
Lewis said the man told the officer, “you will have to kill me,” and then ran into traffic. He was hit by several cars and died at the scene.
The Glynn County Police Officer was taken to the Monroe County Hospital with minor injures.
