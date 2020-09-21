Crawford County man found dead inside home, investigators looking into cause

|
Listen to the content of this post:
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crawford County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to figure out what happened to a man they found dead inside of a home.
According to Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 54 year old Daniel Jones “fatally wounded” in his home in the 1200 block of Highway 42 North around 3:30 Saturday morning.
According to Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the house because they got a call about burglar alarm going off.
An autopsy will be performed on Jones’ body to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (478) 987-4545 and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office (478)836-3116.