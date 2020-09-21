Crawford County man found dead inside home, investigators looking into cause

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
20
Listen to the content of this post:

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crawford County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to figure out what happened to a man they found dead inside of a home.

According to Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 54 year old Daniel Jones “fatally wounded” in his home in the 1200 block of Highway 42 North around 3:30 Saturday morning.

According to Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the house because they got a call about burglar alarm going off.

An autopsy will be performed on Jones’ body to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (478) 987-4545 and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office (478)836-3116.

Previous articleMan involved in I-75 crash in Monroe County runs into traffic, dies
Next articleJohnson County 7th graders and softball team quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.