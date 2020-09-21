Johnson County 7th graders and softball team quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Amanda Corna
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Seventh graders who attend the Johnson County School District and the Middle School’s softball team will have to quarantine for several days after being exposed to COVID-19.
According to a post on the Johnson County Schools Facebook page, the South Central Health District and the Department of Public Health asked the softball team quarantine
until September 30th.
The South Central Health District and the Department of Public Health asked that all 7th grades students quarantine until October 1st.
The post goes on to say that teachers will assign students classwork through Edgenuity and Google Classroom. They will also make contact with students through Remind and/or Google Classroom.
According to the post, the Department of Public Health could change the return dates for students.
