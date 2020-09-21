|
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is loaning a deputy to Centerville for the next few months.
According to Sheriff Cullen Talton, the current Centerville chief of police is out on extended sick leave.
Sheriff Talton says the mayor of Centerville asked his department to send over an acting chief during the absence and Sheriff Talton agreed.
The deputy will function as the acting chief until Centerville’s chief returns or the police department hires a replacement.
According to Sheriff Talton this is not the first time the two agencies partnered for this reason.
“We did this one time before about four or five years ago when the same situation came up,” Sheriff Talton said. “We went over and stayed for about four or five months, this agreement is we are going to try to stay about 90 days.”
Sheriff Talton says Centerville PD agreed to reimburse the county for the deputy’s salary while he is working in Centerville.