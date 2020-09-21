HCSO loans deputy to Centerville PD during absence of police chief absence

By
Chip Matthews
-
0
38
Listen to the content of this post:

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is loaning a deputy to Centerville for the next few months.

According to Sheriff Cullen Talton, the current Centerville chief of police is out on extended sick leave.

Sheriff Talton says the mayor of Centerville asked his department to send over an acting chief during the absence and Sheriff Talton agreed.

The deputy will function as the acting chief until Centerville’s chief returns or the police department hires a replacement.

According to Sheriff Talton this is not the first time the two agencies partnered for this reason.

“We did this one time before about four or five years ago when the same situation came up,” Sheriff Talton said. “We went over and stayed for about four or five months, this agreement is we are going to try to stay about 90 days.”

Sheriff Talton says Centerville PD agreed to reimburse the county for the deputy’s salary while he is working in Centerville.

mm
Chip Matthews
Chip Matthews, a graduate of Georgia State University, is a Multimedia Journalist from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Before joining the WMGT team, Chip worked in similar roles at News Channel Nebraska, in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he worked for CBS46 in Atlanta as an Assignment Editor News Intern and as a DJ for 88.5 WRAS and 95.1 KVCM. Chip blames his love for news on his natural curiosity and passion for telling stories. When he is not working, Chip is enjoying life with his wife and kids. His hobbies include filmmaking, photography, anything outdoor-related and watching the Detroit Lions lose on Sundays.