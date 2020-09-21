COVID or Flu? How to tell the difference

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Medical professionals at Medical Center Navicent Health have made it their mission to clear up confusion about COVID-19 as we enter flu season.

Doctors from the Navicent Health held a conference to discuss the differences between the two viruses.

To most people, symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 seem pretty similar. However, doctors at Navicent say explained the difference between the viruses.

Dr. Jeff Stephens says the time it takes you to feel sick could be a key indicator of which virus you have.

“Classically the flu has a more abrupt onset so far as trying to compare it with COVID-19,” Stephens said. “Another thing for COVID-19 that may be a little more specific can be loss of taste and smell.”

Stevens says the real trouble begins when people start spending less time outside and coming together inside when the weather cools off. People being grouped together indoors could become one of the main sources of spread for both coronavirus and the flu.

Dr. Rachel Faulkner, assistant vice president of quality and safety, says people should get vaccines this year to avoid catching a more severe case of flu that could be mistaken for COVID-19.

“It still can provide some protection. Studies have shown that it reduces the severity of illness or how sick you get in people that get vaccinated but still get the flu,” Faulkner stated.

Although deaths from the flu outnumber COVID deaths. Dr. Stephens says people typically die from the flu while battling other illnesses. He says people contract pneumonia or bronchitis while their immune system fights the flu virus.

Faulkner says the same practices that prevent the flu, in addition to mask-wearing and social distancing will keep everyone safe this year.

“The same good habits we use to prevent the flu will also hope to use prevent COVID and vice versa,” Faulkner said.

Doctors say continuing to practice CDC guidelines and avoiding sick people could save you a confusing emergency room trip this year.