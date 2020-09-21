First day of fall will actually feel…fall-like

Listen to the content of this post:

We are getting a nice break from the heat in Middle Georgia today and through the next few days!

High pressure to our north continues to send cool and dry air to the southeast, which means that our first day of fall, will actually feel like fall.

Highs will top out in the 70’s and we should stay dry until the middle of the week.



This brings us to the tropics…of course. Tropical Storm Beta is going to be making landfall tonight, but as it does, it is going to slowly move along the Texas coast.

Beta will bring heavy rains to the coast as well as some gusty winds. As this system moves east, it will bring rain and moisture to Middle Georgia.



As Beta (or what is left of Beta) moves east, rain chances will be increasing. Not only will rain chances increase, but we will see humidity and temperatures increase as well.



Luckily, as far as rainfall is concerned the heaviest rain is expected to stay in North Georgia. We will still see up to 2″ through the end of the weekend.



The first seven days of fall will keep high temperatures well below normal for this time of year. Clouds will be increasing through the end of the week as Beta gets closer.

Enjoy the next couple of days, because they are the last completely dry days for a while.