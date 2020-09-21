|
KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The solid waste department in Houston County wants residents to pay for not disposing of trash properly.
Terry Dietsch — the Houston County Solid Waste Superintendent — say the county picks up 10-12 loads of improperly disposed of trash every week.
The county, in turn, must pay contractors to pick-up that trash and cover landfill fees.
Dietsch says the landfill is currently working with Houston County commissioners to start imposing a $125 fine for anyone who doesn’t comply with pick-up procedures. Residents would receive a warning and the chance to clean up the trash before receiving the fine.
According to Dietsch, the biggest non-compliant issue in Houston County is construction material. He says, “the curbside collection contract will not pick-up construction material like C&D boards, concrete, carpet or any other building materials.”
Dietsch says public education is key to avoiding fines and the county is working to contact landfill customers to provide them with the do’s and don’ts for trash disposal.