UPDATE: Arrest made in robbery of Macon Wells Fargo Bank

UPDATE (11:30 p.m.) – A man accused of robbing a north Macon bank Monday afternoon is now in custody.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 30-year-old Joshua Ryan Chambley of Macon was taken into custody just before 4:45 p.m. at Sunoco gas station at 3910 Arkwright Road.
The release says deputies approached Chambley inside the store and that Chambley attempted to flee. He was taken into custody after “a brief scuffle” with deputies before being taken to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed.
Chambley was taken to the Bibb County Jail after the interview and booked on a charge of armed robbery. He is being held without bond.
The cash taken during the robbery was recovered.
The release said deputies also served outstanding warrants on 39-year-old Gregory Dugger and 33-year-old Melissa Godfrey during the course of the investigation.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for a man they say robbed a north Macon bank Monday afternoon.
It happened just before 3 p.m. at Wells Fargo Bank, located at 150 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., according to a sheriff’s office news release, which says a man wearing all black clothing, a blonde wig, sunglasses and a bandana covering his face entered the bank and passed a note to the clerk demanding money before running away.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
