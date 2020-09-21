UPDATE (Monday, September 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 21, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/21/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 307,339 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 21.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1010 5441.52 26 89
Atkinson 435 5222.09 3 56
Bacon 592 5191.16 10 45
Baker 78 2503.21 3 17
Baldwin 2058 4632.21 55 153
Banks 470 2352.12 7 65
Barrow 2103 2434.51 46 233
Bartow 2808 2534.96 82 275
Ben Hill 740 4445.78 20 79
Berrien 439 2277.44 11 20
Bibb 5963 3919.16 157 830
Bleckley 427 3326.06 19 25
Brantley 343 1786.27 10 32
Brooks 512 3255.55 27 55
Bryan 1067 2726.32 11 75
Bulloch 2788 3508.37 25 129
Burke 767 3433 9 83
Butts 630 2502.58 42 52
Calhoun 233 3688.46 7 45
Camden 1239 2297.68 7 50
Candler 422 3894.07 17 28
Carroll 2649 2205.31 63 151
Catoosa 1108 1611.14 17 74
Charlton 614 4633.61 6 22
Chatham 8142 2786.68 146 741
Chattahoochee 1626 15126.99 1 13
Chattooga 725 2927.4 12 50
Cherokee 5786 2170.15 91 474
Clarke 4890 3767.94 41 204
Clay 120 4203.15 2 9
Clayton 7043 2310.41 158 648
Clinch 368 5528.85 6 28
Cobb 19092 2414.91 421 1716
Coffee 1982 4604.8 43 293
Colquitt 1911 4209.9 33 153
Columbia 3637 2292.74 57 178
Cook 542 3108.33 12 57
Coweta 2513 1653.28 41 123
Crawford 165 1349.36 4 25
Crisp 532 2386.83 17 69
Dade 274 1695.33 5 20
Dawson 795 2942.16 6 73
Decatur 1115 4236 27 84
DeKalb 18110 2283.29 349 2030
Dodge 401 1967.13 11 37
Dooly 326 2432.84 14 50
Dougherty 3126 3477 182 633
Douglas 3447 2269.17 70 398
Early 474 4671.79 32 37
Echols 239 6021.67 2 9
Effingham 1380 2155.37 23 89
Elbert 596 3145.95 3 37
Emanuel 998 4403.46 29 74
Evans 415 3883.22 6 32
Fannin 598 2272.04 12 44
Fayette 1752 1490.51 49 97
Floyd 2984 2986.51 40 221
Forsyth 3751 1485.5 42 304
Franklin 726 3112.01 11 55
Fulton 27080 2463.65 564 2337
Gilmer 794 2527.29 11 76
Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4
Glynn 3419 3973.41 94 273
Gordon 1791 3085.32 36 111
Grady 760 3096.98 21 90
Greene 492 2628.63 23 55
Gwinnett 26678 2747.07 391 2618
Habersham 1563 3412.66 66 208
Hall 8827 4277.7 144 927
Hancock 388 4735.75 41 63
Haralson 444 1445.22 8 26
Harris 777 2238.42 21 87
Hart 486 1861.57 13 62
Heard 189 1527.89 5 14
Henry 4994 2082 98 196
Houston 3058 1947.29 77 366
Irwin 285 3021.31 4 35
Jackson 1894 2535.48 30 152
Jasper 210 1478.98 4 20
Jeff Davis 704 4647.48 19 45
Jefferson 775 5061.06 23 74
Jenkins 398 4640.86 29 63
Johnson 411 4254.22 22 56
Jones 532 1860.73 8 46
Lamar 351 1814.23 17 38
Lanier 294 2840.31 5 15
Laurens 1587 3355.46 62 134
Lee 698 2328.92 25 102
Liberty 1064 1718.79 22 106
Lincoln 212 2609.23 7 24
Long 231 1159.93 3 18
Lowndes 3818 3238.94 76 194
Lumpkin 881 2606.35 14 88
Macon 227 1747.77 10 46
Madison 667 2210.29 8 54
Marion 187 2254.91 8 20
McDuffie 580 2685.56 13 67
McIntosh 282 1935.88 7 28
Meriwether 536 2549.95 12 69
Miller 243 4215.82 1 10
Mitchell 782 3545.52 45 142
Monroe 660 2380.35 48 81
Montgomery 292 3165.65 5 21
Morgan 472 2466.3 2 35
Murray 796 1977.1 5 51
Muscogee 5874 3065.35 163 646
Newton 2535 2256.26 80 257
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17364 0 149 613
Oconee 716 1715.5 26 59
Oglethorpe 319 2093.18 11 44
Paulding 2717 1574.69 49 139
Peach 659 2407.31 21 101
Pickens 603 1798.39 10 55
Pierce 591 3023.79 17 77
Pike 315 1670.2 9 27
Polk 1409 3240.42 17 95
Pulaski 310 2845.86 13 37
Putnam 676 3088.87 23 70
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 321 1889.79 7 43
Randolph 331 4900.8 28 55
Richmond 6900 3411.79 153 547
Rockdale 1817 1913.44 35 212
Schley 104 1971.56 2 15
Screven 389 2798.56 9 41
Seminole 347 4262.9 9 23
Spalding 1289 1865.14 56 181
Stephens 1017 3862.81 33 103
Stewart 462 7537.93 13 79
Sumter 919 3125.96 60 195
Talbot 159 2582.01 5 22
Taliaferro 21 1286.76 0 2
Tattnall 792 3116.76 9 58
Taylor 205 2576.02 9 30
Telfair 379 2422.65 17 39
Terrell 326 3850.24 31 74
Thomas 1476 3322 58 164
Tift 1697 4156.26 56 218
Toombs 1279 4740.02 43 97
Towns 304 2526.18 8 37
Treutlen 244 3573 8 25
Troup 2758 3916.83 93 304
Turner 293 3628.03 22 48
Twiggs 184 2275.54 7 44
Union 675 2664.3 17 74
Unknown 2386 0 5 59
Upson 755 2873.24 59 76
Walker 1470 2111.77 30 75
Walton 1742 1818.11 53 172
Ware 1465 4086.13 53 169
Warren 136 2610.36 5 23
Washington 654 3221.36 8 47
Wayne 1092 3643.16 27 99
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 322 4071.31 11 19
White 727 2289.19 17 92
Whitfield 4457 4258.06 60 236
Wilcox 245 2787.26 20 50
Wilkes 260 2596.37 4 29
Wilkinson 332 3722.39 17 59
Worth 523 2596.56 29 88
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,066,767 (2,770,863 reported molecular tests; 295,904 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 307,339* (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,394 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,604 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, September 21, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

