Two arrested after deputies find a 16-year-old boy dead in East Dublin

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Lashundria Madison and Roderick Brown.
EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people following the death of a teenage boy found in a home.
Deputies charged Lashundria Madison with aggravated assault against Roderick Brown. Also, authorities charged Brown with criminal trespass and simple battery.
Investigators say deputies found that the 16-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound. Deputies found the body at 244 Chase Drive in East Dublin at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing. Also, authorities have charged no one with the boy’s death.