Two arrested after deputies find a 16-year-old boy dead in East Dublin

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
71
Photos provided by: The Laurens County Sheriff's Office
Listen to the content of this post:

Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Lashundria Madison and Roderick Brown.

EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people following the death of a teenage boy found in a home.

Deputies charged Lashundria Madison with aggravated assault against Roderick Brown. Also, authorities charged Brown with criminal trespass and simple battery.

Investigators say deputies found that the 16-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound.  Deputies found the body at 244 Chase Drive in East Dublin at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing. Also, authorities have charged no one with the boy’s death.