Staying cool Wednesday ahead of increasing rain chances

Happy Autumnal Equinox!

Today we saw a beautiful day for our first day of fall. Our highs topped out in the 70’s and we saw increasing cloud cover.

Through the day tomorrow, we will see a pretty similar kind of day as high pressure moves offshore. This means we will see an increase in moisture and humidity. Enjoy our last dry day for a while tomorrow before rain moves back to Georgia.



By Thursday afternoon, the remnants of TS Beta will be moving closer to Georgia an bring increasing chances of rain.

Not only will Thursday bring back the rain, but it will also bring back highs in the 80’s. We still expect to see the highs cooler than normal (normal being the mid 80’s).



Friday looks like it will be the rainiest day of the week as Beta makes a final push north and east. Any severe threat looks like it should stay to our north through the end of the week.



Rainfall totals will likely be impressive in parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, and even North Georgia. Here in Middle GA I am not expecting more than 1.5″ through the end of the weekend.



Although we have a slight warm up on the way through the end of the week, fall weather is back by next week.

This is part of an even stronger signal that suggests cooler air could hang around well into the start of October.