BCSO: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Gray Highway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the 1100 block of Gray Highway just after 9:30 Tuesday night.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened near Dairy Queen. Deputies say 28-year-old Eddie Hawkins was traveling north in a 1995 Buick Roadmaster when he struck a male who was walking in the center turning lane.
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead. His age and identity have not been released.
The accident is under investigation. No charges have been made at this time.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.