MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners still have questions surrounding the purchase of new landfill site in Macon.
Commissioners say they want to know more about the proposed purchase of land at 4300 Mead Road.
Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert wants to use 2018 SPLOST funds for the purchase, which he estimates will cost $8.7 million.
Commissioner Mallory Jones believes the county should negotiate the price more.
“If I am going to buy a car and I go to any car lot in Macon and the sticker price is $50,000, I am certainly not going to say OK I’m going to give you $50,000; I am going to negotiate,” Jones said.
According to Mayor Reichert, the current landfill can only stay open for another two years. He says the new site is the only possible location that meets the county’s needs.
“It is also going to be a very difficult proposition to get any other site anywhere in Bibb County sited for a C&D landfill”
However, Commissioner Watkins says the county obligated itself to provide citizens with a transfer station, not a new landfill.
As a result, the commission tabled the matter until they hold a work session to further discuss the best course of action.