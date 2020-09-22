Hello Fall!

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- The first day of Fall is finally here and temperatures are going to cooperate.
TODAY.
Under a sunny sky high temperatures will top out in the middle 70’s which is about ten degrees below where we should be for this time of year. We stay dry and comfortable this afternoon as well. Clouds will begin to stream in overnight setting the stage for a mostly cloudy overnight period. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50’s.
TOMORROW.
Mostly cloudy conditions will persist through the day on Wednesday. Rain chances will be slim to none. Any showers that do develop will be very late in the day. Afternoon highs will run in the middle to upper 70’s before overnight lows fall into the upper 50’s.
WEEK AHEAD.
Rain chances will begin on Thursday and will continue through early next week. Temperatures will slowly be on the climb back into the low and middle 80’s which is right where we should be for this time of year.
