Hooked On Science: Pop a balloon with an orange

POP A BALLOON WITH AN ORANGE

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any

science experiment.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any

experiment.

experiment. NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small

balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects

could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to

perform those experiments using these objects. Any child

can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons.

Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

Balloon

Orange

Flexible Measuring Tape

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Inflate the balloon. Describe the inflated balloon by

using its observable properties. Using the flexible measuring

tape, measure the distance around the fattest part of the

balloon. Using this data, identify the balloon based on its

properties.

STEP 2: Remove the peeling from the orange. Describe the

orange peeling by using its observable properties.

STEP 3: Holding the shiny part of the orange peeling toward the

inflated balloon, squeeze the peeling, so the oil in the orange

peeling sprays on the balloon, and observe. Describe the oil

from the orange peeling by using its observable properties.

EXPLANATION

The peeling of the orange contains limonene oil, which dissolves

the rubber balloon, causing the balloon to quickly pop.