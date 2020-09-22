Hooked On Science: Pop a balloon with an orange

|
POP A BALLOON WITH AN ORANGE
SCIENCE SAFETY
PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any
science experiment.
- ALWAYS have an adult present.
- ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any
experiment.
- NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.
- REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small
balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects
could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to
perform those experiments using these objects. Any child
can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons.
Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.
INGREDIENTS
- Balloon
- Orange
- Flexible Measuring Tape
INSTRUCTIONS
STEP 1: Inflate the balloon. Describe the inflated balloon by
using its observable properties. Using the flexible measuring
tape, measure the distance around the fattest part of the
balloon. Using this data, identify the balloon based on its
properties.
STEP 2: Remove the peeling from the orange. Describe the
orange peeling by using its observable properties.
STEP 3: Holding the shiny part of the orange peeling toward the
inflated balloon, squeeze the peeling, so the oil in the orange
peeling sprays on the balloon, and observe. Describe the oil
from the orange peeling by using its observable properties.
EXPLANATION
The peeling of the orange contains limonene oil, which dissolves
the rubber balloon, causing the balloon to quickly pop.