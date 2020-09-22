UPDATE: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed on I-75 Sunday

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
246
Listen to the content of this post:

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died after being struck by multiple vehicles following an accident on I-75 northbound Sunday night.

A news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday says 25-year-old Markel Dezman Matthews of Griffin was killed instantly after running into traffic following “a brief struggle” with an off-duty Glynn County deputy.

____________________________________________________

 

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a two car crash in which one of the people involved ran into interstate traffic.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Sunday night at 9:40 on I-75 North near Johnstonville Road.

Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a man rear ended an off duty Glynn County Police Officer’s car. The man got out of the car and attacked the officer. The officer defended himself.

Lewis said the man told the officer, “you will have to kill me,” and then ran into traffic. He was hit by several cars and died at the scene.

The Glynn County Police Officer was taken to the Monroe County Hospital with minor injures.

Previous articleUPDATE (Tuesday, September 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
Next articleGroup launches ‘Count Five’ voter registration campaign
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.