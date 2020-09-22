Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 14-18

|
Restaurant Report Card: September 14-18
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 14 and Friday, September 18, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
BOE – Lakeview Academy (Food Service)
220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Ms. Stella’s
960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Jimmy John’s
100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Cafe Central
500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020
The Real Deal Grill & More
185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Riverbend Correctional Facility
196 LAYING FARM RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Bibb County:
A Brooke Haven
401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Dog Gone Anyway You Want It Dogs
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Island Pot
2270 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Zaxby’s
4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020
Genghis Grill
5437 BOWMAN RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020
Cook Out
5001 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020
Crawford County:
Crawford County Head Start (Food Service)
1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Hudson’s BBQ
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Crawford County Eagle’s Nest (Food Service)
191 E CRUSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020
Crawford County High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020
Dodge County:
Shug’s BBQ & Catering
211 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Hancock County:
Central Park of Sparta
12834 BROAD STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Houston County:
Kona Ice – Mobile
80 SWEETBAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Kona Ice – Base of Operation
80 SWEETBAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Booger Bear’s Grill – Base of Operation
609 FOREST LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Booger Bear’s Grill – Mobile
609 FOREST LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Bonaire Primary (Food Service)
535 THOMPSON MILL RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Krab Kingz of Central Georgia
177 GLENEAGLE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Krab Kings of Central Georgia – Mobile
177 GLENEAGLE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Social Kitchen + Cocktails
2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020
Pizza Hut
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Starbucks
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
GG’s Southern Kitchen
207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Phoenix Pointe BHS (Food Service)
940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020
Wing Stop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020
Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Commissary & Mobile
307 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Del Taco
2768 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Rock N Roll Sushi
794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Jasper County:
Lakeview Restaurant
8726 JACKSON LAKE RD MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
The Vanilla Bean
134 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Turtle Cove Clubhouse Restaurant
222 CLUBHOUSE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020
Five Loaves
794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Edge’ys
113 N WARREN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Taqueria La Eskina
107 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Jones County:
Treasures by the Track
105 ATLANTA HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
China Garden Z
300 W CLINTON ST STE F GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
105 LITE-N TIE RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Lamar County:
Butler’s Catering Services
193 HIGH FALLS PARK RD MILNER, GA 30257
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Gordon College Dining Service
419 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Gordon State College – Sarc
419 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Laurens County:
Dexter Ice Cream – Base
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020
Starbucks – Kroger
1100 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020
Your Pie
116 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020
Macon County:
Macon County High and Middle School (Food Service)
611 CARL PEASTER HWY. MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Macon County Elementary School (Food Service)
400 HWY. 128 BYPASS OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Monroe County:
Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020
Peach County:
Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Waffle House
241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Philly Italian Water Ice
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020
Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
Putnam County:
El Agave Mexican Restaurant
960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020
El Sitio Mexican Grill
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 5&6 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020
La Lore Bakery & Coffee Shop
113 HARMONY CROSSING STE 8 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020
Upson County:
Hardee’s
624 NORTH CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County High School (Food Service)
50 SNOWHILL BAPTIST CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020
