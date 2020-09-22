Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 14-18

Restaurant Report Card: September 14-18

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 14 and Friday, September 18, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

BOE – Lakeview Academy (Food Service)
220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Ms. Stella’s
960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

Jimmy John’s
100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

Cafe Central
500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020

The Real Deal Grill & More
185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

Riverbend Correctional Facility
196 LAYING FARM RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

 

Bibb County:

A Brooke Haven
401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Dog Gone Anyway You Want It Dogs
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Island Pot
2270 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Zaxby’s
4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020

Genghis Grill
5437 BOWMAN RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020

Cook Out
5001 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020

 

Crawford County:

Crawford County Head Start (Food Service)
1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Hudson’s BBQ
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Crawford County Eagle’s Nest (Food Service)
191 E CRUSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020

Crawford County High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020

 

Dodge County:

Shug’s BBQ & Catering
211 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

 

Hancock County:

Central Park of Sparta
12834 BROAD STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

 

Houston County:

Kona Ice – Mobile
80 SWEETBAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Kona Ice – Base of Operation
80 SWEETBAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Booger Bear’s Grill – Base of Operation
609 FOREST LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Booger Bear’s Grill – Mobile
609 FOREST LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Bonaire Primary (Food Service)
535 THOMPSON MILL RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Krab Kingz of Central Georgia
177 GLENEAGLE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Krab Kings of Central Georgia – Mobile
177 GLENEAGLE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Social Kitchen + Cocktails
2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020

Pizza Hut
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

Starbucks
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

GG’s Southern Kitchen
207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

Phoenix Pointe BHS (Food Service)
940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020

Wing Stop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020

Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Commissary & Mobile
307 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

Del Taco
2768 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

Rock N Roll Sushi
794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

 

Jasper County:

Lakeview Restaurant
8726 JACKSON LAKE RD MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

The Vanilla Bean
134 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Turtle Cove Clubhouse Restaurant
222 CLUBHOUSE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020

Five Loaves
794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

Edge’ys
113 N WARREN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

Taqueria La Eskina
107 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

 

Jones County:

Treasures by the Track
105 ATLANTA HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

China Garden Z
300 W CLINTON ST STE F GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
105 LITE-N TIE RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

 

Lamar County:

Butler’s Catering Services
193 HIGH FALLS PARK RD MILNER, GA 30257
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Gordon College Dining Service
419 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

Gordon State College – Sarc
419 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

 

Laurens County:

Dexter Ice Cream – Base
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2020

Starbucks – Kroger
1100 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020

Your Pie
116 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2020

 

Macon County:

Macon County High and Middle School (Food Service)
611 CARL PEASTER HWY. MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

Macon County Elementary School (Food Service)
400 HWY. 128 BYPASS OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

 

Monroe County:

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020

 

Peach County:

Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

Waffle House
241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

Comfort Suites (Food Service)
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

Philly Italian Water Ice
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2020

Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

 

Putnam County:

El Agave Mexican Restaurant
960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020

El Sitio Mexican Grill
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 5&6 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020

La Lore Bakery & Coffee Shop
113 HARMONY CROSSING STE 8 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020

 

Upson County:

Hardee’s
624 NORTH CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2020

 

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County High School (Food Service)
50 SNOWHILL BAPTIST CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2020

 

