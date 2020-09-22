United Way hosts Central Georgia diaper drive amid pandemic

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many Middle Georgia families struggle as they need help with basic necessities like diapers.
United Way of Central Georgia has partnered with local businesses in the area to provide diapers for families with young children.
Lauralen Avery — First Steps Community Coordinator — says prior to the last diaper giveaway, volunteers had no idea how many Central Georgia families could not afford diapers.
For National Diaper Need Awareness Week, organizers want to provide babies with the basic necessities.
“Particularly now with the pandemic going on, a lot of families are needier than in the past,” Avery said. “So we’re seeing that even more.”
Six area businesses hosting diaper, training pant, and baby wipe drives
- Shoppes at River Crossing (mall office)
- Head over Heels
- Cadence Bank
- MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union
- Perdue Farms
- Anderson Walker & Reichert LLP
In addition to these local businesses serving as “diaper drop-off” spots, First Quality agreed to donate $500 worth of diapers per quarter for United Way.
Click here for more.