UPDATE (Tuesday, September 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/22/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 308,221 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 22.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1011 5446.9 26 89
Atkinson 436 5234.09 3 56
Bacon 593 5199.93 11 45
Baker 79 2535.3 4 18
Baldwin 2061 4638.97 56 153
Banks 471 2357.12 7 65
Barrow 2106 2437.98 46 233
Bartow 2821 2546.7 82 276
Ben Hill 744 4469.81 21 79
Berrien 440 2282.63 12 21
Bibb 5974 3926.39 158 829
Bleckley 427 3326.06 19 25
Brantley 343 1786.27 10 33
Brooks 513 3261.91 27 55
Bryan 1101 2813.19 11 76
Bulloch 2796 3518.44 26 130
Burke 771 3450.9 9 83
Butts 631 2506.55 42 52
Calhoun 234 3704.29 7 45
Camden 1243 2305.1 8 50
Candler 422 3894.07 17 28
Carroll 2661 2215.3 63 151
Catoosa 1118 1625.69 17 74
Charlton 618 4663.8 6 24
Chatham 8199 2806.19 147 743
Chattahoochee 1626 15126.99 1 13
Chattooga 729 2943.55 12 50
Cherokee 5811 2179.53 91 475
Clarke 4916 3787.98 42 212
Clay 120 4203.15 2 9
Clayton 7069 2318.94 159 648
Clinch 368 5528.85 6 28
Cobb 19174 2425.28 421 1721
Coffee 2004 4655.92 43 293
Colquitt 1884 4150.42 33 153
Columbia 3645 2297.79 58 178
Cook 542 3108.33 12 57
Coweta 2527 1662.49 42 123
Crawford 166 1357.54 4 25
Crisp 536 2404.77 17 70
Dade 274 1695.33 5 20
Dawson 795 2942.16 6 73
Decatur 1121 4258.79 29 85
DeKalb 18192 2293.63 351 2040
Dodge 407 1996.57 12 37
Dooly 330 2462.69 14 52
Dougherty 3128 3479.23 183 633
Douglas 3457 2275.75 71 398
Early 475 4681.65 32 36
Echols 239 6021.67 2 9
Effingham 1384 2161.62 23 90
Elbert 600 3167.06 3 37
Emanuel 1000 4412.28 30 74
Evans 415 3883.22 6 32
Fannin 602 2287.23 13 44
Fayette 1754 1492.21 49 100
Floyd 3010 3012.53 41 221
Forsyth 3772 1493.82 44 304
Franklin 729 3124.87 11 56
Fulton 27122 2467.47 565 2346
Gilmer 796 2533.66 11 77
Glascock 38 1256.2 2 4
Glynn 3416 3969.92 94 276
Gordon 1802 3104.27 36 111
Grady 757 3084.76 21 91
Greene 497 2655.34 23 55
Gwinnett 26744 2753.86 396 2624
Habersham 1565 3417.03 67 209
Hall 8864 4295.64 145 928
Hancock 386 4711.34 42 62
Haralson 446 1451.73 8 26
Harris 780 2247.06 21 87
Hart 488 1869.23 13 64
Heard 189 1527.89 5 14
Henry 5026 2095.34 99 199
Houston 3069 1954.29 78 368
Irwin 288 3053.11 4 35
Jackson 1903 2547.52 31 152
Jasper 210 1478.98 4 20
Jeff Davis 707 4667.28 19 45
Jefferson 774 5054.53 23 75
Jenkins 398 4640.86 29 63
Johnson 411 4254.22 22 56
Jones 535 1871.22 8 46
Lamar 353 1824.57 17 38
Lanier 295 2849.97 5 15
Laurens 1595 3372.38 64 134
Lee 696 2322.24 25 102
Liberty 1078 1741.41 22 107
Lincoln 213 2621.54 7 24
Long 231 1159.93 3 18
Lowndes 3828 3247.43 76 194
Lumpkin 886 2621.15 14 88
Macon 227 1747.77 10 46
Madison 674 2233.49 8 56
Marion 189 2279.03 8 20
McDuffie 580 2685.56 14 67
McIntosh 284 1949.61 7 28
Meriwether 535 2545.2 13 69
Miller 246 4267.87 1 10
Mitchell 781 3540.99 45 143
Monroe 665 2398.38 49 81
Montgomery 293 3176.5 5 21
Morgan 473 2471.52 2 35
Murray 798 1982.07 5 51
Muscogee 5883 3070.04 166 647
Newton 2540 2260.71 82 258
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17291 0 153 614
Oconee 722 1729.88 26 62
Oglethorpe 322 2112.86 11 44
Paulding 2728 1581.06 50 140
Peach 660 2410.96 23 100
Pickens 610 1819.27 10 55
Pierce 594 3039.14 17 77
Pike 315 1670.2 9 27
Polk 1417 3258.82 17 97
Pulaski 310 2845.86 14 37
Putnam 675 3084.3 23 68
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 321 1889.79 8 43
Randolph 331 4900.8 28 55
Richmond 6921 3422.17 158 549
Rockdale 1818 1914.49 35 214
Schley 104 1971.56 2 15
Screven 392 2820.14 10 41
Seminole 346 4250.61 9 23
Spalding 1295 1873.82 56 183
Stephens 1019 3870.4 34 103
Stewart 462 7537.93 13 79
Sumter 922 3136.16 61 195
Talbot 160 2598.25 5 22
Taliaferro 21 1286.76 0 2
Tattnall 793 3120.7 10 59
Taylor 206 2588.59 10 30
Telfair 381 2435.44 18 39
Terrell 327 3862.05 31 74
Thomas 1472 3313 59 164
Tift 1713 4195.44 56 218
Toombs 1280 4743.73 43 98
Towns 309 2567.72 8 37
Treutlen 245 3587.64 8 25
Troup 2763 3923.94 94 304
Turner 294 3640.42 22 48
Twiggs 185 2287.91 7 44
Union 675 2664.3 18 74
Unknown 2342 0 5 58
Upson 757 2880.85 60 76
Walker 1481 2127.57 30 75
Walton 1752 1828.54 53 176
Ware 1472 4105.65 54 169
Warren 138 2648.75 5 23
Washington 655 3226.28 8 47
Wayne 1094 3649.83 27 100
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 324 4096.6 11 19
White 736 2317.53 17 93
Whitfield 4469 4269.53 60 236
Wilcox 245 2787.26 20 51
Wilkes 260 2596.37 4 29
Wilkinson 331 3711.18 18 60
Worth 523 2596.56 29 89
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,079,471 (2,783,427 reported molecular tests; 296,044 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 308,221* (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,490 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,677 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

