Man walking on I-16 in Macon dies after being hit by a car

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Macon early Wednesday morning.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Wanda Pearson was driving her Nissan Altima on I-16 just after midnight. She hit a man walking in traffic near the Spring Street on ramp with her car.
Deputies said the woman did not see the man walking in her lane.
She was taken to Medical Center Naivcent Health and is in stable condition.
The accident is currently being investigated and no charges have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500.