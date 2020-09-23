Medical Monday: What is a cardiothoracic surgeon?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Most people have heard of heart or lung disease, but cardiothoracic surgery isn’t a commonly said term. Although, it is the type of surgery that’s used for heart and lung conditions.

Dr. Norman Hetzler is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Coliseum Heart, Lung And Vascular. He joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to discuss what he and his colleagues do.

Click on the video to hear what Dr. Hetzler had to say.

 