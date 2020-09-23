Habitat for Humanity, Wells Fargo partner to help build affordable housing

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
2
Construction on affordable house.
The home is located on a property donated near Walker’s Pond in Warner Robins.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Wells Fargo Foundation awarded a $15,000 grant to Houston County Habitat for Humanity to build an affordable home in Warner Robins.

The two organizations partnered to help build affordable housing.

A news release states that the funding comes as part of, “an $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International for capacity building and direct mission support to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the United States.”

Resource Development Director Cheryl Glover says the grant will impact more resources for construction.

“This grant is going to help buy building materials — that’s what it does,” Glover said. “Everything we do is based on donations. We are not government funded, so we have to depend on the community to support our mission.”

The home’s location

The building site will be located on a property donated near Walker’s Pond in Warner Robins. The affordable home will require low maintenance for the new homeowner.

