MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Some Middle Georgia residents affected by Hurricane Sally, are still dealing with flood damage. Some say, they don’t have proper insurance to replace things either.

“I do not have renters insurance but I’ve had friends and family to offer support,” said resident Arthur Massey.

That’s the reality for some Middle Georgia residents whose property was damaged by flooding.

41NBC spoke with an insurance agent to find out what the best insurance is in case of a natural disaster.

According to State Farm agent, Tanisha Sutter, renters insurance protects your personal property inside your apartment, home, or business that you are renting. However, it does not cover the foundation or structure of the building.

“If you turn the apartment or house upside down and all the stuff that falls down is the stuff that’s going to be what’s covered,” said Sutter.

Agent Sutter says if there’s anything in your home of value and you want to save it, get renters insurance. She says if not, all of your belongings will be a total loss.

“You gotta pay for those things out of pocket and start all over again on your own,” Sutter explains.

Sutter says if your property and belongings are damaged, or if something is stolen from your home, the insurance company will cover it.

According to Sutter, the landlord or management is not reliable for your stuff. She says their job is to take care of the building.

Renters insurance also covers expenses for a new place to live and liability insurance for pets.

For luxury items such as an engagement ring, Sutter says there is special coverage called personal article policy.

Sutter says if you have renters insurance, take pictures to document all items of value. She says if you own a home, call to get homeowner insurance.