Local group organizes caravan rally for voters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the 2020 general elections around the corner, local groups are increasing their efforts to boost voter turnout.
The Macon Chapter of A. Philip Randolph Institute spent Wednesday driving through the Anthony and Davis Homes community promoting voting and getting people registered to vote.
Supporters lined up their cars, with signs displaying various messages on their vehicles.
President Eddie White says they aim to educate people about the elections with the event.
“We’re getting out to let people know about the upcoming elections, and what they need to do,” White said. “We do voter registration, we’re going to do some door knockers this evening, we’re looking forward to just giving information out, we don’t care who people vote for, we just want them to vote, exercise their right.”
Advocates emphasize that the registration process is easy and anyone with questions can contact the Macon Chapter of A. Philip Randolph Institute Facebook page.