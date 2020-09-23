New “traffic park” opens in Perry

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Perry has opened a refurbished part of Creekwood Park.

City officials turned an old tennis court into what they call a “traffic park”.

The traffic park can be used for riding bikes and teaching road safety.

Sedrick Swan, director of leisure services in Perry, says the city hopes to become a fully walkable and bike-able area.

“We had this area that we needed to repurpose already so we decided it would be a good opportunity to do something innovative,” Swan said.

The new play area only cost the city $2300 for repaving. The city used paint from a previous project to create a scaled-down version of the city of Perry.

Kimberly Spivey, a family childcare provider says the park could not have come at a better time.

“With COVID kids haven’t gotten to literally be kids and have fun with their friends, but it’s perfect,” Spivey stated. “It’s big enough everyone can still social distance and everybody can have a good time.”

Spivey says the park can be used as a tangible learning experience for young children.

“You can teach them about the stop signs you can teach them about shapes. It’s a world of learning, just perfect,” Spivey said.

The new part of the park connects to a playground and a splash pad.

The city hopes this project will inspire surrounding communities to be creative as well.

Swan says the park will serve as an investment in the future of Perry.

“So the goal and the premise behind it gives the community an opportunity to come out in a safe area and learn how to ride a bike, bike safety, and how to navigate the streets,” Swan said. “Our goal is to eventually teach introductory bike safety classes.”

The city hopes families will come out and enjoy the new traffic park and nearby White Tail Trail. The park stays open seven days a week and closes at sunset every evening.