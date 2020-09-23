County demolishes blighted homes to expand national historical park

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As part of an ongoing expansion project, county leaders demolished two blighted homes. This came after a news conference on Wednesday.
The demolition comes after a transfer of three properties to the National Park Service to expand the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park.
According to a news release, 2019 legislation passed to help the park in several ways. One such way as an expansion of the park from 700 to nearly 3,000 acres.
Mayor Robert Richert says the project helps grow and expand the greenspace. He says this creates stronger connections between people and the park’s history.
“It’s not every community that can say they have a 3000-acre green space inside the city limits,” Richert said. “We are reclaiming, and rebuilding a neighborhood.”
Other projects
The legislation also authorized a federal study of 50 miles of the Ocmulgee River Corridor from Macon south to Hawkinsville to explore potential additional conservation measures, with a public comment period posting mid-November.