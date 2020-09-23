Rain returns in the near future

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain is back and will last through the weekend as temperatures climb into the middle 80’s.
TODAY.
Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky temperatures will top out in the upper 70’s to near 80° in spots. A passing shower or two is possible but rain will be hard to come by today. Mostly cloudy conditions will continue into the overnight hours where temperatures will fall into the low 60’s.
TOMORROW.
Rain chances will be isolated on Thursday as temperatures climb into the low 80’s under a cloudy sky. Heavy rain is not forecast as we begin to see showers from the remnants of Beta.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
We will keep showers around through the weekend with our best chances for rain coming on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will slowly climbing to a peak in the mid 80’s by the end of the weekend.
