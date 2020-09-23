State Farm offers grant money for positive causes, cast your vote now

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State Farm is asking communities to vote for their favorite project or cause that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods.

State Farm Senior Vice President Annette Martinez said in a statement:

“During these challenging times, State Farm is pleased to offer grant opportunities through Neighborhood Assist. It’s part of our commitment to helping build safer, stronger, and better-educated communities.”

Voting requirements

Voting takes place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. In order to vote for cause, you must meet the following requirements:

Be a U.S. residents

18 and older

Have a valid email address

Cast your vote for your favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com. This will help bring a $25,000 grant to each of the top 40 vote-getters.

Additional information about voting

The top 200 causes have until Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m. EST to rally votes

You are allowed up to 10 votes per day

Voters can use them all on one cause or spread them out in any way among multiple causes

State Farm will announce the top 40 vote-receiving cause on Nov. 4 at www.neighborhoodassist.com . The insurance carrier will award the $25,000 grant to each of the affiliated nonprofits

For a complete list of the top 200 causes or to vote for a cause, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com starting Sept. 23 at 12 a.m. EST.