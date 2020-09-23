State Farm offers grant money for positive causes, cast your vote now

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State Farm is asking communities to vote for their favorite project or cause that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods.
State Farm Senior Vice President Annette Martinez said in a statement:
“During these challenging times, State Farm is pleased to offer grant opportunities through Neighborhood Assist. It’s part of our commitment to helping build safer, stronger, and better-educated communities.”
Voting requirements
Voting takes place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. In order to vote for cause, you must meet the following requirements:
- Be a U.S. residents
- 18 and older
- Have a valid email address
Cast your vote for your favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com. This will help bring a $25,000 grant to each of the top 40 vote-getters.
Additional information about voting
- The top 200 causes have until Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m. EST to rally votes
- You are allowed up to 10 votes per day
- Voters can use them all on one cause or spread them out in any way among multiple causes
- State Farm will announce the top 40 vote-receiving cause on Nov. 4 at www.neighborhoodassist.com. The insurance carrier will award the $25,000 grant to each of the affiliated nonprofits
For a complete list of the top 200 causes or to vote for a cause, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com starting Sept. 23 at 12 a.m. EST.