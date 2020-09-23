UPDATE (Wednesday, September 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/23/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 309,678 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 23.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1015 5468.46 26 89
Atkinson 438 5258.1 3 56
Bacon 596 5226.24 13 45
Baker 79 2535.3 4 18
Baldwin 2078 4677.23 56 156
Banks 473 2367.13 7 66
Barrow 2124 2458.82 46 237
Bartow 2835 2559.33 84 286
Ben Hill 751 4511.87 21 79
Berrien 442 2293.01 12 21
Bibb 5995 3940.19 159 832
Bleckley 426 3318.27 19 26
Brantley 343 1786.27 10 33
Brooks 515 3274.62 27 55
Bryan 1126 2877.07 11 76
Bulloch 2836 3568.78 27 131
Burke 781 3495.66 10 85
Butts 631 2506.55 42 52
Calhoun 236 3735.95 8 46
Camden 1250 2318.08 8 50
Candler 444 4097.07 18 29
Carroll 2682 2232.79 64 151
Catoosa 1139 1656.22 18 75
Charlton 622 4693.99 6 25
Chatham 8277 2832.88 149 749
Chattahoochee 1628 15145.59 1 13
Chattooga 739 2983.93 17 51
Cherokee 5868 2200.91 91 476
Clarke 4939 3805.7 42 213
Clay 120 4203.15 2 9
Clayton 7086 2324.51 159 649
Clinch 370 5558.89 6 28
Cobb 19283 2439.07 422 1731
Coffee 2009 4667.53 43 293
Colquitt 1877 4135 33 153
Columbia 3661 2307.87 59 178
Cook 544 3119.8 13 61
Coweta 2546 1674.99 43 124
Crawford 166 1357.54 5 25
Crisp 539 2418.23 17 71
Dade 278 1720.08 5 20
Dawson 797 2949.56 7 74
DeKalb 18302 2307.5 353 2057
Decatur 1122 4262.59 29 86
Dodge 415 2035.81 12 38
Dooly 334 2492.54 14 52
Dougherty 3128 3479.23 185 640
Douglas 3485 2294.18 71 401
Early 477 4701.36 32 36
Echols 239 6021.67 2 9
Effingham 1403 2191.3 23 92
Elbert 624 3293.75 3 38
Emanuel 1015 4478.47 30 75
Evans 419 3920.65 6 35
Fannin 618 2348.02 20 45
Fayette 1763 1499.86 49 101
Floyd 3069 3071.58 44 229
Forsyth 3832 1517.58 45 307
Franklin 735 3150.59 11 56
Fulton 27247 2478.85 568 2366
Gilmer 801 2549.58 11 77
Glascock 38 1256.2 2 4
Glynn 3428 3983.87 94 277
Gordon 1812 3121.5 36 112
Grady 754 3072.53 22 91
Greene 498 2660.68 23 55
Gwinnett 26931 2773.12 398 2639
Habersham 1585 3460.7 67 214
Hall 8949 4336.83 148 938
Hancock 387 4723.54 42 63
Haralson 454 1477.77 8 26
Harris 782 2252.82 21 87
Hart 492 1884.55 13 64
Heard 189 1527.89 5 14
Henry 5073 2114.93 100 204
Houston 3083 1963.21 80 370
Irwin 288 3053.11 4 35
Jackson 1914 2562.25 31 155
Jasper 211 1486.02 4 20
Jeff Davis 708 4673.88 19 46
Jefferson 777 5074.12 25 75
Jenkins 403 4699.16 29 63
Johnson 414 4285.27 22 56
Jones 538 1881.71 8 46
Lamar 354 1829.74 18 38
Lanier 296 2859.63 5 15
Laurens 1609 3401.98 64 136
Lee 690 2302.23 25 102
Liberty 1091 1762.41 22 109
Lincoln 213 2621.54 7 24
Long 235 1180.02 3 19
Lowndes 3848 3264.39 78 196
Lumpkin 894 2644.81 14 88
Macon 228 1755.47 10 46
Madison 678 2246.74 8 56
Marion 189 2279.03 8 20
McDuffie 582 2694.82 14 67
McIntosh 286 1963.34 7 29
Meriwether 537 2554.71 13 68
Miller 246 4267.87 1 10
Mitchell 780 3536.45 45 145
Monroe 666 2401.99 50 81
Montgomery 293 3176.5 5 21
Morgan 476 2487.2 2 35
Murray 804 1996.97 5 51
Muscogee 5920 3089.35 167 657
Newton 2552 2271.39 85 263
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16881 0 153 624
Oconee 725 1737.07 26 62
Oglethorpe 324 2125.98 11 44
Paulding 2739 1587.44 50 140
Peach 662 2418.26 23 102
Pickens 611 1822.25 10 56
Pierce 595 3044.26 17 77
Pike 316 1675.5 9 27
Polk 1429 3286.42 17 98
Pulaski 311 2855.04 22 37
Putnam 678 3098.01 23 69
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 327 1925.11 9 43
Randolph 331 4900.8 28 55
Richmond 6956 3439.48 159 555
Rockdale 1828 1925.02 36 217
Schley 104 1971.56 2 15
Screven 400 2877.7 10 41
Seminole 347 4262.9 9 23
Spalding 1305 1888.29 59 187
Stephens 1030 3912.18 36 106
Stewart 478 7798.99 14 80
Sumter 927 3153.17 62 197
Talbot 162 2630.72 5 22
Taliaferro 21 1286.76 0 2
Tattnall 804 3163.98 10 59
Taylor 207 2601.16 10 31
Telfair 383 2448.22 18 40
Terrell 327 3862.05 31 74
Thomas 1468 3304 62 164
Tift 1735 4249.33 56 222
Toombs 1284 4758.55 44 99
Towns 319 2650.82 9 37
Treutlen 250 3660.86 8 26
Troup 2776 3942.4 95 306
Turner 294 3640.42 22 48
Twiggs 186 2300.27 7 44
Union 701 2766.92 18 76
Unknown 2263 0 6 61
Upson 764 2907.49 61 78
Walker 1496 2149.12 31 77
Walton 1758 1834.8 53 177
Ware 1475 4114.02 56 172
Warren 140 2687.14 5 23
Washington 657 3236.13 8 47
Wayne 1100 3669.85 28 103
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 326 4121.89 11 19
White 761 2396.25 19 98
Whitfield 4491 4290.55 61 236
Wilcox 247 2810.01 20 52
Wilkes 261 2606.35 5 29
Wilkinson 333 3733.6 18 60
Worth 523 2596.56 30 89
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,099,681 (2,803,215 reported molecular tests; 296,466 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 309,678* (11.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 27,749 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,773 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

