City of Milledgeville not participating in traditional trick-or-treating this year

Amanda Corna
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several City of Milledgeville departments and organizations will not be participating in traditional trick-or-treating this Halloween.

According to a press release from Milledgeville Main Street/ DDA, the city’s police department, fire department, Milledgeville Main Street/ DDA, and other departments will not actively participate in trick-or-treating because it “does not allow minimal contact with non-household members.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a list this week ranking the COVID-19 risk factors for Halloween/Fall activities. According to the CDC, traditional trick-or-treating is a high risk activity.

The Milledgeville Main Street/ DDA is recommending that city residents participate in lower risk activities this year, like carving or decorating pumpkins, decorating your house, apartment or living space, having a family movie night or taking part in a Halloween scavenger hunt.

Milledgeville Main Street/ DDA also wants to remind people to wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands frequently and stay home if they are sick.

Amanda Corna
