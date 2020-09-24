Coliseum Health System to hire more nurses, other positions

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As the pandemic continues, hospitals look to hire more healthcare workers to cover patients’ needs.
Coliseum Health System held a hiring event for registered nurses at the Macon Marriott City Center on Thursday.
This event allowed candidates to meet with unit directors and recruiters from Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital.
Monica Stancil — a nurse recruiter and candidate — says nurses are a critical need during this time. Hospitals want to fill these positions to provide care for patients.
“We’re really just looking for a big push with the pandemic happening across the country right now,” Stancil said. “Nurses are in short supply and big demand. I’m really just looking to fill those positions and get people in the door who can care for those patients.”
More hiring events
Also, Coliseum Health System plans to continue recruiting for several other critical positions, with more hiring events.
