GBI agents looking for woman in connection with Crawford County death

Kirby Williamson
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has obtained arrest warrants for Cheylanna Deshanna White in connection with Daniel Jones death. 

Cheylanna White description

Authorities described White as:

  • 19-year-old female
  • Stand 5 ’4
  • Weighs 147
  • Possibly drives a 2008 Maroon Mercedes C 4S
  • Temporary tag number:  P1524696.

Crimestoppers

If you have any information on the whereabouts of White, call the GBI. at 478-987-4545. You can also call Crawford County Sheriff’s Office 478-836-3116 and Crimestoppers 478-742-2330.