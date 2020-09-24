GBI agents looking for woman in connection with Crawford County death

|
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has obtained arrest warrants for Cheylanna Deshanna White in connection with Daniel Jones death.
Cheylanna White description
Authorities described White as:
- 19-year-old female
- Stand 5 ’4
- Weighs 147
- Possibly drives a 2008 Maroon Mercedes C 4S
- Temporary tag number: P1524696.
Crimestoppers
If you have any information on the whereabouts of White, call the GBI. at 478-987-4545. You can also call Crawford County Sheriff’s Office 478-836-3116 and Crimestoppers 478-742-2330.