GBI agents looking for woman in connection with Crawford County death

Listen to the content of this post:

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has obtained arrest warrants for Cheylanna Deshanna White in connection with Daniel Jones death.

Cheylanna White description

Authorities described White as:

19-year-old female

Stand 5 ’4

Weighs 147

Possibly drives a 2008 Maroon Mercedes C 4S

Temporary tag number: P1524696.

Crimestoppers

If you have any information on the whereabouts of White, call the GBI. at 478-987-4545. You can also call Crawford County Sheriff’s Office 478-836-3116 and Crimestoppers 478-742-2330.