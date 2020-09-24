Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an aggravated assault incident that happened in the 3300 block of Sherry Drive.

The Macon-Bibb 911 Center received the call about the incident just before 11 a.m.

Authorities say that a juvenile female reportedly approached the apartment and asked for a girl that lives at the residence. Once she entered the apartment, the two girls started fighting. both juvenile females begin to fight.

Investigators say that an adult helped the victim push the suspect out of the apartment. The juvenile female shouted to several males standing outside the apartment to shoot.

Investigators say a male suspect fired several shots towards the apartment. A bullet struck the 13-year-old girl victim in the back.

When deputies arrived at the address, the suspects had fled the scene. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital. The hospital lists the victim in stable but critical condition.

This incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Crimestoppers

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.